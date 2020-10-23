Dr. Richard Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Zhu, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Zhu works at
Locations
Sackler Center for Pain Management, Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was an amazing experience with him. He explains in detail everything.
About Dr. Richard Zhu, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1336582881
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Duke University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
