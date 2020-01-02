Dr. Richard Zeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Zeri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Zeri works at
Locations
-
1
Ecu Pharmacy517 MOYE BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-5291
-
2
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4501
-
3
H/K/B Renaissance Plastic Surgery398 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 266-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeri?
Dr. Zerri has done a phenomenal job with my hands. I had a terrible accident resulting in 11 tendons cut on my right & left hands. Before Dr. Zerri performed surgery I was skeptical whether I would have use of my right hand considering the damage that had to be repaired. Today 3 months later, I am happy to say that I have 99% use of my left hand and 70% use in my right. I have another surgery coming up on my right hand to repair 2 tendons & remove scar tissue. I have complete trust & admiration in Dr. Zerri and his staff. Every experience has been comforting, informative and timely. I look forward to the next step in my recovery & interaction with Dr. Zerri & his staff. Big shout out to Sam & Jennifer at Vidant rehab as well. Couldn't have done it without you.
About Dr. Richard Zeri, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487637534
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeri works at
Dr. Zeri has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.