Dr. Richard Zelner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Zelner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Zelner works at
Locations
Richard A Zelner MD18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zelner is always very personable, respectful and compassionate. I’m very happy to have him as my Gastroenterologist!
About Dr. Richard Zelner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235274259
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelner has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.