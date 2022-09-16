See All Hematologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD

Hematology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School

Dr. Zelkowitz works at Bridgeport Office in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6177
Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr.Z is in a class by himself! His knowledge in the field of oncology along with his compassion and empathy for the human condition separates him from other physicians!
    Nancy Gerard — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1891780805
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Westchester County Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
