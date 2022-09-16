Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6177MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Z is in a class by himself! His knowledge in the field of oncology along with his compassion and empathy for the human condition separates him from other physicians!
About Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Westchester County Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
