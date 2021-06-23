Overview

Dr. Richard Zekman, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Zekman works at Oakland Medical Group in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.