Overview

Dr. Richard Zangara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Zangara works at Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.