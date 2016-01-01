Dr. Richard Zak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zak, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Zak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Zak works at
Locations
Aurora Eye Clinic1300 N Highland Ave Ste 1, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 897-5104
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Zak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467422451
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center|Swedish Covenant Hospital|West Virginia University Hosps
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zak works at
