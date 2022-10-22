Dr. Richard Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Yung, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Yung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their residency with Buckhead Facial Plastic Surg
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Yung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Cantonese
- 1528007168
Education & Certifications
- Buckhead Facial Plastic Surg
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yung speaks Cantonese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.