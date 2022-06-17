Dr. Richard Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Young, MD
Dr. Richard Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Georgetown University - Washington DC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest101 McLeod Health Blvd Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 487-0605
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 487-0600
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
All our visits to Dr Young were above and beyond comfortable, professional with great side manner. He is good, I’m all fixed up! Front desk very helpful and patient. Highly recommend him.
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital - Washington DC
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University - Washington DC
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
