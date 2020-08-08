Overview

Dr. Richard Yonker, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yonker works at SARASOTA ARTHRITIS CENTER in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.