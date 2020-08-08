Dr. Richard Yonker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Yonker, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Yonker, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Susan H Dhillon MD PA684 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 475-3839
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology3500 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yonker has treated me for over 20 years through the ups and downs of this little understood disease. I've been fortunate that with his treatment and the grace of God, I have been able to continue to work and have a reasonably normal existence.
About Dr. Richard Yonker, DO
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467439471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yonker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yonker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yonker has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yonker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.