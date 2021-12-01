See All Psychiatrists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Richard Yokell, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Yokell, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Yokell works at One Focus Medical in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Locations

  1. 1
    At One Focus Medical
    3815 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-7568
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 01, 2021
Dr. Yokell saved my life. He is highly trained and very easy to talk to. Highly recommend. AAA*** Thank you Dr. Yokell.
Dec 01, 2021
About Dr. Richard Yokell, MD

  • Adult Psychiatry
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1417946351
Education & Certifications

  • Wright State University / Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
  • Wright State University / Main Campus
  • The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
  • The Ohio State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Yokell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yokell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yokell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yokell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yokell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yokell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yokell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yokell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

