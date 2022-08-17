Dr. Richard Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Yee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Yee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Bellaire Eye and Laser Center5555 West Loop S Ste 260, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 289-2020Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
Doctor Yee recently did my cataract surgery (both eyes). Surgery was conducted at MD Anderson, in Houston. Results were that I could see again. So happy with both Dr Yee and his staff. Thrilled with the results.
About Dr. Richard Yee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205817764
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Brackenridge Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.