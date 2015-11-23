Dr. Richard Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Yamamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Yamamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Locations
Torrance Specialty3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0811Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Good listener. Explained my condition and options for treatment clearly. Good technique @ treatment. Explained after care well; easy to know what to do. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Richard Yamamoto, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003859802
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Excessive Sweating and Dermatitis, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
