Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Wyzykowski works at Golden State Orthopedics & Spine in Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Muir Orthopaedic Specialists
    350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 100, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Outstanding surgeon.
    Julia Benveniste — Jun 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376592360
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham & Women's Hosp/Children's Hosp
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyzykowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyzykowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyzykowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyzykowski works at Golden State Orthopedics & Spine in Brentwood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wyzykowski’s profile.

    Dr. Wyzykowski has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyzykowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyzykowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyzykowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyzykowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyzykowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

