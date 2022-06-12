Overview

Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wyzykowski works at Golden State Orthopedics & Spine in Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.