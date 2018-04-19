Overview

Dr. Richard Wurtz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Wurtz works at Holy Family Medical in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.