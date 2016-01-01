Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Locations
Richard O. Wright MD PC1401 Tidewater Dr Ste 6, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 628-1599
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467507871
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Sr.
