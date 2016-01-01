See All General Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
General Surgery
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Wright Sr works at ELLISON RICHARD C JR MD OFFICE in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard O. Wright MD PC
    1401 Tidewater Dr Ste 6, Norfolk, VA 23504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 628-1599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hemorrhoids
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467507871
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wright Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wright Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wright Sr works at ELLISON RICHARD C JR MD OFFICE in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wright Sr’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

