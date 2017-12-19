Overview

Dr. Richard Worf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Worf works at Novant Health Salem Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.