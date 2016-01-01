See All Ophthalmologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Richard Wong, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Wong works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Princeton
    419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808
  2. 2
    The Optical Shoppe
    900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 565-9550
  3. 3
    1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Wong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wong to family and friends

    Dr. Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Wong, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427061266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Wong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.