Dr. Richard Wolf, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Wolf, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg.
They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 2, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Wolf, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497713846
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Naval Hosp
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
