Dr. Richard Wohns, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wohns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Neospine1519 3rd St SE Ste 240, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-8939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to have met Dr. Wohns. My back pain was excruciating & progressively worsening, I had to use a walker to get out of bed in the mornings, my activities were extremely limited. I met with Dr. Wohns who took all the time I needed to get my questions answered. He was extremely thorough with my preop workup before discussing my diagnoses & surgery with me. I was only in the hospital one night & had a very successful fast recovery. I am now pain free. Rarely even need Ibuprofen. I am so very grateful for Dr. Wohn's knowledge & expertise. I am back to enjoying life. Thank you Dr. Wohns & Kyle & the entire St. Francis staff!
About Dr. Richard Wohns, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1710084744
Education & Certifications
- National Hospital, Queen Square
- University Washington
- U Washington
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wohns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wohns has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohns.
