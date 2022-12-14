Dr. Wlodarski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Wlodarski, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wlodarski, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lincolnshire, IL.
Dr. Wlodarski works at
Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2000, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Directions (847) 570-2570
Northshore Cancer Immediate Care2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wlodarski?
Very pleasant, knowledgeable,calming personality.Patient and took to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Richard Wlodarski, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1235516774
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wlodarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wlodarski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wlodarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wlodarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wlodarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.