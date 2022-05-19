Overview

Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Wittock works at Ankle and Foot Institute in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.