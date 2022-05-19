Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
-
1
Ankle and Foot Institute of Missouri PC1011 Bowles Ave Ste 123, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 717-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Wittock five years ago. He diagnosed me with plantar fasciitis and implemented a treatment plan that worked well for those years. As time has gone by, the pain in my foot returned and I saw Dr. Wittock today for treatment. He is caring and explains in detail why your problems exist and what treatment plan you need to follow. His staff is friendly and knowledgeable as well. I HIGHLY recommend him without any reservation.
About Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215943105
Education & Certifications
- Ilizarov Fellowship
- Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Michigan Technological University
