Dr. Richard Witlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Witlin works at Witlin Center For Advancd Eye Care, East Brunswick, NJ in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.