Dr. Richard Witlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Witlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Witlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Witlin works at
Locations
Witlin Center for Advanced Eye Care557 Cranbury Rd Ste 15, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 698-9300
- 2 886 Commons Way Ste H, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-9696
Witlin Center for Advanced Eye Care385 State Route 18 Ste H, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 698-9300Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My optometrist highly recommended Dr. Witlin. His skills are top notch
About Dr. Richard Witlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witlin has seen patients for Drusen, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Witlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.