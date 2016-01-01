Overview

Dr. Richard Wise, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Toronto and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Wise works at Wise Family Eye Center in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.