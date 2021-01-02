Dr. Richard Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Winters, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Winters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 29 N Farview Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 843-4944
-
2
Dybner Ana201 E 87th St Apt 12B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 410-2307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winters is a very kind, understanding, likable, and extremely competent psychiatrist. He is extremely knowledgeable and thorough, and I have already recommended him to someone else, and that person is extremely pleased with him as well.
About Dr. Richard Winters, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1114092236
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hosp Ctr-NY Med
- Metro Hosp Ctr/Ny Med
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
