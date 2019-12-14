Dr. Richard Winter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Winter, DDS
Dr. Richard Winter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Hampton Dental Associates, SC5323 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218 Directions (414) 373-5958Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548303910
- Misch International Implant Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
