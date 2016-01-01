Overview

Dr. Richard Winkle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Alaska Native Medical Center.



Dr. Winkle works at Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.