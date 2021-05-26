See All Dermatologists in Downey, CA
Dermatology
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Winkelmann, DO is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Winkelmann works at Optum Urgent Care in Downey, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Applecare Physicians Group
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 300, Downey, CA 90241 (562) 869-4497
  2. 2
    Bakersfield Kidney Center
    8605 Camino Media Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 (661) 322-2700
  3. 3
    10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste B, Downey, CA 90241 (562) 869-1089

May 26, 2021
Dr Winkleman, with his great since of humor, and the excellent staff are the BEST! He brightens the day...Excellent Provider!
Laura brosz — May 26, 2021
About Dr. Richard Winkelmann, DO

Specialties
  Dermatology
Years of Experience
  9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1720427024
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  OHIO UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Winkelmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winkelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

