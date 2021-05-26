Dr. Winkelmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Winkelmann, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Winkelmann, DO is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Applecare Physicians Group11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 300, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4497
Bakersfield Kidney Center8605 Camino Media Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 322-2700
- 3 10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste B, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1089
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkelmann?
Dr Winkleman, with his great since of humor, and the excellent staff are the BEST! He brightens the day...Excellent Provider!
About Dr. Richard Winkelmann, DO
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions


4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.