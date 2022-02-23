Dr. Richard Wingert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wingert, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wingert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Wingert works at
Locations
Richard H. Wingert1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4600
Audiology Consultants of Sw Fl625 Del Prado Blvd S Unit 3, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was efficient and wonderful. I could not get a appointment for over a month out but they called me within a week with a cancellation. Dr. Wingert was thorough and listened to concerns. Explained everything well and did not feel rushed. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Wingert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1588668016
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingert has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.