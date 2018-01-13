See All General Dentists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Wilson Jr works at Richard Wilson DMD, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Wilson DMD, PC
    2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1A8, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 249-7031
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2018
    I have been coming to Dr. Wilson for over 30 years. My children and some of my grandchildren see him. Coming to this practice is like coming to visit family. You are greeted warmly in a very comfortable office environment. All of the staff are very skilled and very professional. This is a "no anxiety" environment. Dr. Wilson is very open about what you need and will never try to "sell" you anything unneccessary. I feel that I am in excellent hands with Dr. Wilson and I wo...
    — Jan 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD
    About Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366534208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson Jr works at Richard Wilson DMD, PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson Jr’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

