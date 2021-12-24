Dr. Richard Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Williamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their residency with Univ Wa Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Wa Med Ctr, General Surgery
Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Pediatrics2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative ,answered all my questions .Appoinment was on time ,no delays.
About Dr. Richard Williamson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851352579
Education & Certifications
- Univ Wa Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Wa Med Ctr, General Surgery
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
