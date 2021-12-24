See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA
Dr. Richard Williamson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Williamson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their residency with Univ Wa Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Wa Med Ctr, General Surgery

Dr. Williamson works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Regional Clinics - Pediatrics
    2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 814-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Skagit Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williamson?

    Dec 24, 2021
    Very informative ,answered all my questions .Appoinment was on time ,no delays.
    JON r KOWALCZYK — Dec 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Williamson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Williamson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williamson to family and friends

    Dr. Williamson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williamson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Williamson, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Williamson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851352579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Wa Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Wa Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williamson works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. View the full address on Dr. Williamson’s profile.

    Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Williamson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.