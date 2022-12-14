Dr. Richard Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Williams, MD
Dr. Richard Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance315 N Washington Ave Ste 150, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 525-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Williams is very caring and thorough in his assessment. He explains diagnosis and the best treatment for the patient. My husband has also seen him for years and we have always been very impressed with Dr. Williams. His nurse Daniel is also very professional and friendly. We definitely recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972663144
- University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Myelopathy, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks German.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
