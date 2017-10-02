Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Locations
Richard A Williams MD Facs964 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has been his patient for many years and loves him. She is now 90 years old and so now I have had to take charge of her medical situations. I cannot give Dr. Williams enough praise. He is so very hands on, even when my mom had to seek a specialist. He is so patient, caring, and understanding. He has immediately returned my calls and always takes much time in explaining everything. We also love his sense of humor.
About Dr. Richard Williams, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Williams speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.