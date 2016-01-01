Dr. Richard Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Locations
CardioVascular Surgery of Alexandria, L.L.C.301 4th St Ste 4, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 767-5878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Williams, MD
- General Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- REGIONS HOSPITAL
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- General Surgery and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.