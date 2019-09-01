See All Alternative Care in Yakima, WA
Integrative Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.

Dr. Wilkinson works at Yakima Allergy & Longevity Clinic in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yakima Allergy & Longevity Clinic
    302 S 12th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 453-5507
  2. 2
    E.n.t.-facial Plastic Surgery Associates Pllc.
    3999 Englewood Ave Ste 201, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kittitas Valley Healthcare
  • Yakima Valley Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2019
    My husband and I went in and talked to Dr. Wilkinson and he spent almost two hours with us. He gave us lots of information and answered all our questions. His staff was absolutely great, loved them and will definitely be back.
    Roxanne in WA — Sep 01, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD

    • Integrative Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
