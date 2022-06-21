Overview

Dr. Richard Wilkes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Wilkes works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in Mount Pleasant, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.