Dr. Richard Wilk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wilk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Wilk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Wilk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Orthopaedic Center60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5352
-
2
Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-5322
-
3
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7000
-
4
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilk?
Helped me after suffering for years. Surgery was successful, couldn’t ask for anyone better!
About Dr. Richard Wilk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598864449
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS NEMC Sports Fell
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Orthopedic Surgery New England Med Ctr Hosps, General Surgery
- New Engl Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilk works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.