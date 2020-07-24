Overview

Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wikholm works at Central Coast Otolaryngology in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.