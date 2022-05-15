Dr. Richard Wiet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wiet, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wiet, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Wiet works at
Locations
-
1
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
2
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
3
Ear Institue of Chicago11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiet?
Showed concern when listening to my story. Asked appropriate questions. Talked about what he could do.
About Dr. Richard Wiet, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1346315017
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiet works at
Dr. Wiet has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.