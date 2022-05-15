Overview

Dr. Richard Wiet, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Wiet works at Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.