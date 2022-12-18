Overview

Dr. Richard Wholey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Wholey works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester, Ste 273N in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.