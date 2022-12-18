Dr. Richard Wholey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wholey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wholey, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wholey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Wholey works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Medical Group - Worcester, Ste 273N123 Summer St Ste 273, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6327
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wholey?
Almost 20 years ago he recommend an emergency cardiac bypass and valve replacement for me and we have been connected ever since. My only complaint would be wait time in the office to see him but l understand why as he is very thorough and listens to his patients and the best he explains your issues so you understand them .
About Dr. Richard Wholey, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457338782
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wholey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wholey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wholey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wholey works at
Dr. Wholey has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wholey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wholey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wholey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wholey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wholey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.