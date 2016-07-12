See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Richard Whitten, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
54 years of experience
Dr. Richard Whitten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Whitten works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Eye Medical Center
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5000

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Presbyopia
Stye
Ocular Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jul 12, 2016
    I get in quickly, I'm out quickly, yet he cares about my health and the future of my eyes. he spends an appropriate amount of time, answers all my dumb questions, and explains everything very well. He and his father before him have been my eye doctor for my entire life.
    Dan Ca in Sanger, CA — Jul 12, 2016
    • Ophthalmology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649287343
    • University of California San Francisco
    • Alameda County Medical Center - Highland Campus
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Whitten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitten works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Whitten’s profile.

    Dr. Whitten has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

