Dr. Richard White Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard White Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Palmetto Skin & Laser Center1563 Health Care Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr White is the best,better than all the rest
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. White Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White Jr works at
Dr. White Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. White Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.