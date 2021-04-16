Overview

Dr. Richard White Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. White Jr works at Palmetto Skin & Laser Center in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.