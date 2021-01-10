Dr. Richard Whipple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Whipple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Whipple, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Whipple works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
-
2
Capital Region Orthopaedics Bone & Joint6 Medical Park Dr Ste 201, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 289-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whipple?
Thorough and thoughtful. He clearly has a strong technical background but I also felt like he cared.
About Dr. Richard Whipple, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366452047
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whipple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whipple accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whipple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whipple works at
Dr. Whipple has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whipple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Whipple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whipple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whipple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whipple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.