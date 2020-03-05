Overview

Dr. Richard Whelan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Whelan works at Mount Sinai St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Dept in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.