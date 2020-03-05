See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Whelan, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Whelan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Whelan works at Mount Sinai St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Dept in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Dept
    425 W 59th St Ste 7B, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-8172
  2. 2
    Argyros & Herrera MD
    122 E 76th St Ofc 1A, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-4860
  3. 3
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Colectomy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 05, 2020
    Dr. Whelan is a fantastic surgeon. He performed a difficult 6 hour surgery on me and prevented a resection which would have been a more difficult recuperation. He was available for all questions and truly an expert. Ice is now the only doctor I will use for my colonoscopy!
    — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Whelan, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063596542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota, Twin Cities - Medical School, Minneapolis, Mn, United States, M.D.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Mn Affil Hosps, Colon And Rectal Surgery Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whelan works at Mount Sinai St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Dept in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Whelan’s profile.

    Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

