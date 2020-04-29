Dr. Richard Weyman IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyman IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weyman IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Weyman IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt.

Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center for Digestive Health2222 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 421-8900
-
2
Genesis Medical Center - Davenport1227 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (563) 383-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for about 15-20 years. He has done numerous colonoscopies and endoscopies and I never had any problem. He is very courteous and explains all procedures well.
About Dr. Richard Weyman IV, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295717478
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weyman IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weyman IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weyman IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weyman IV has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weyman IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weyman IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weyman IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weyman IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weyman IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.