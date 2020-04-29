Overview

Dr. Richard Weyman IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt.



Dr. Weyman IV works at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. in Bettendorf, IA with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.