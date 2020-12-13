Dr. Richard Westreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Westreich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Westreich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-8100Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Park Avenue45 W 67th St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing and talented doctor with a personality and staff that makes you feel so welcome and comfortable! Cannot thank him enough for my rhinoplasty!
About Dr. Richard Westreich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westreich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westreich speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Westreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westreich.
