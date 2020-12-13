Overview

Dr. Richard Westreich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Westreich works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.