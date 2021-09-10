Dr. Richard Westmark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westmark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Westmark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Westmark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Westmark works at
Locations
Houston Spine & Neuro Surgery Center18333 Egret Bay Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. WESTMARK and Assistant Kevin Kajaveh performed an L5-S1 disc fusion on my lower back the day before Thanksgiving in the year 2000. 6.5 hour surgery, took cadaver bone and bone from my right hip and fused the area that the disc used to be at L5-S1. Wore the abdominal brace for 6 weeks after surgery, and I have not had one iota of pain or problems in my lower back. I have 2 permanent brackets with 4 titanium screws holding my lower back stable. No effects of cold or pain during winter cold months and can still live like a normal person at 30 years old (at 65 years old, next month)!!!!!! Awesome surgeon and friend and knows exactly what he is doing!!!!! Highly recommended here!!!!!! Thank you so much King Richard !!!! Lol......
About Dr. Richard Westmark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063450948
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Westmark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Westmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Westmark works at
Dr. Westmark has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.