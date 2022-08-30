Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Locations
Richard L Weitzel MD405 Niles Cortland Rd SE Ste 201, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 372-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was much less than anticipated for a specialist’s office. Staff was super friendly and explained everything that was being done. Dr. Weitzel was so super friendly and caring. I never felt rushed through my questions. He explained my results to me, gave me some advice on lifestyle changes and my recheck was scheduled before I left the office. Wonderful experience!
About Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
