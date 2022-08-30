Overview

Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Weitzel works at RICHARD L WEITZEL MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.