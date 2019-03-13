Dr. Richard Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Weiss Cosmetic/Laser Procedures360 San Miguel Dr Ste 403, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss was recommended to me for a blepharoplasty. In the initial consult, he explained the entire procedure and answered all my questions. The surgery and recovery went flawlessly, just as he said they would. He even called the evening of the surgery to check on me! I am now 2 weeks post op and couldn't be more pleased with the results. I highly recommend Dr. Weiss and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Weiss, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841382199
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- Georgetown University
- St Francis Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.