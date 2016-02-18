Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Weisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Weisman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 575 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 466-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Weisman for about 8 or 9 yrs now. and from the very first visit I liked him. He has always answered all my questions. When I went to see him I was having seizures, he has them totally under control. I thank him for that!!! I trust him very much!!!! He will go to any length to figure out what is wrong and what he can do for you,
About Dr. Richard Weisman, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1912903451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
